Flossbach Von Storch AG Buys 53,035 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,035 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 0.08% of Stryker worth $70,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 11,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.29.

Shares of SYK traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $247.03. The stock had a trading volume of 16,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,837. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $248.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.17 and a 200 day moving average of $222.59. The company has a market cap of $92.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

