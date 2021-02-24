Flossbach Von Storch AG Buys 14,500 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $16,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.58. 345,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,155,091. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.39. The company has a market capitalization of $682.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.59%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

