Flossbach Von Storch AG Acquires 2,650 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Intuit were worth $34,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Intuit by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after acquiring an additional 527,143 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 7.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,281,000 after acquiring an additional 245,406 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Intuit by 3.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,649,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,152,000 after acquiring an additional 99,012 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in Intuit by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $781,570,000 after buying an additional 239,842 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Intuit by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,826,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,666,000 after buying an additional 282,183 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.77.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $7.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $406.92. The stock had a trading volume of 122,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,169. The firm has a market cap of $106.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $383.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.38.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $1,818,699 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.