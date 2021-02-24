FLIR Systems (FLIR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.

FLIR stock opened at $53.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FLIR Systems has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $57.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLIR shares. Raymond James downgraded FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist boosted their price target on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

