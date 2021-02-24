Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

Shares of FSI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.79. 188,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.89. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 90,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

