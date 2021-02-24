Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “
Shares of FSI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.79. 188,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.89. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.52.
About Flexible Solutions International
Flexible Solutions International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
