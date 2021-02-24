Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.12-0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $122-123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $115.75 million.Five9 also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.75-0.79 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Five9 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.29.

Get Five9 alerts:

FIVN stock opened at $178.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -336.01 and a beta of 0.53. Five9 has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $180,174.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $2,211,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,940,134.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $13,999,208 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.