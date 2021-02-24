Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Five9 by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 86,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Five9 by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $979,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 5,025.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $462,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.29.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total value of $3,519,839.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,017 shares in the company, valued at $38,200,736.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,011,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,749,967.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $13,999,208. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIVN opened at $178.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.01 and a beta of 0.53. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $194.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.16. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.27 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

