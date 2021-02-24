Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.30

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.30 and last traded at $24.68, with a volume of 8520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.43.

FPRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from $9.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five Prime Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.21.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average is $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $951.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 4.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,959,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,333,000 after purchasing an additional 839,885 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,877,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $14,330,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 716,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 44,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $11,363,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

