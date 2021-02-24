Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.30

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.30 and last traded at $24.68, with a volume of 8520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.43.
FPRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from $9.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five Prime Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.21.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average is $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $951.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 4.40.
About Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX)
Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.
Recommended Story: QQQ ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.