Fisker (FSR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

NYSE FSR opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. Fisker has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $23.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93.

Get Fisker alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSR. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fisker in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Fisker in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.