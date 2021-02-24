FirstMark Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:FMAC) Shares Down 8%

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) shares traded down 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.95 and last traded at $11.21. 1,453,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 720,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,656,000.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

