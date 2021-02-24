FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its stake in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the third quarter valued at about $24,690,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in FirstCash by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,929,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,394,000 after purchasing an additional 257,832 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in FirstCash by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,352,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,571,000 after purchasing an additional 176,198 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FirstCash by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,306,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,932,000 after purchasing an additional 158,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in FirstCash by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 241,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 85,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $64.41 on Wednesday. FirstCash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $85.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.75.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $392.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

