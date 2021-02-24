First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of FIXD traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.50. 18,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,456. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.31 and a 200-day moving average of $54.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 844.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,304 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $7,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

