First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) Plans $0.17 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of FDIV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.28. The company had a trading volume of 745 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,364. First Trust Strategic Income ETF has a twelve month low of $37.26 and a twelve month high of $50.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average is $47.47.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Strategic Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Strategic Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.