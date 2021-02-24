First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on March 15th

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

NYSE FIV traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,209. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.79. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $9.33.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund alerts:

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.