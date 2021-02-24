First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on March 15th

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.
NYSE FIV traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,209. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.79. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $9.33.
About First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
