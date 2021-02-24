First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,442 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.10% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $19,113,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,107,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,548,000 after acquiring an additional 806,581 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $16,075,000. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,636,000. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $12,388,000.

Shares of FPE stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,453. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.76.

