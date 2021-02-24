First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

NYSE FSD traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,835. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average is $14.35. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $15.81.

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

