First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,994 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,954,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 425,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,291,000 after buying an additional 37,402 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 208,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,526,000 after buying an additional 31,591 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 178,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after buying an additional 74,396 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on PCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink lowered Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $75.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $79.98.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $1,513,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

