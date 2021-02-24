First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,782 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HCC opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $25.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 68.54 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

