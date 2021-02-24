First Trust Advisors LP Purchases New Position in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 67,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of AlloVir at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. 32.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AlloVir alerts:

In other AlloVir news, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $34,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,793,962.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 2,320 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $93,774.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,988.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,333 shares of company stock worth $1,894,695. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALVR. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.70. AlloVir, Inc. has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $48.96.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.