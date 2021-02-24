First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 9,325 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,902,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,823 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,034,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,340,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,941,000 after acquiring an additional 505,618 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,094,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,595,000 after purchasing an additional 140,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 248,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 104,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACIW shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.78. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $43.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 81.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

In other news, Director Charles K. Bobrinskoy purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $99,918.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,780.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $266,353.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

