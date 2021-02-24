First Trust Advisors LP Makes New Investment in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 76,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.23% of The Greenbrier Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 70.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 16,045.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 35,293 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In related news, CEO William A. Furman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $866,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,518 shares in the company, valued at $20,912,330.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $75,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,104 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,398.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,429. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $48.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.36. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $49.41.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.25 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

The Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

