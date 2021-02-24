First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 632.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,291 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of National Vision worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EYE. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000.

Several research analysts have commented on EYE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Shares of EYE opened at $50.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,260.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.28. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

