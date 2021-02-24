First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.91 Million Position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 89.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,897 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.28% of TriCo Bancshares worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,441,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.55. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 20.03%. Analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised TriCo Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Stephens started coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TriCo Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

