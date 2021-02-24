First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 94.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 62,869 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 13.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Lots alerts:

BIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays downgraded Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

NYSE BIG opened at $64.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $68.12.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.