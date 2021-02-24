First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.11

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.11 and last traded at $43.11, with a volume of 5793 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.12.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stephens raised shares of First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Merchants by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Merchants by 5.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 3,610.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 32,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 35.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 61,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

