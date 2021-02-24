First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.88

Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.88 and last traded at $28.49, with a volume of 941121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

FHB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $188.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,181,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,864,000 after buying an additional 46,080 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Hawaiian by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

