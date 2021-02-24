Financial Survey: Rezolute (OTCMKTS:RZLTD) versus Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Rezolute (OTCMKTS:RZLTD) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Rezolute and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rezolute 0 0 0 0 N/A Osmotica Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 116.35%. Given Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Osmotica Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Rezolute.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rezolute and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rezolute N/A N/A -$20.33 million N/A N/A Osmotica Pharmaceuticals $240.03 million 1.08 -$270.90 million $0.25 16.64

Rezolute has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Rezolute and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rezolute N/A -153.46% -111.71% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals -25.26% -13.23% -3.91%

Risk & Volatility

Rezolute has a beta of 4.37, suggesting that its stock price is 337% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.92, suggesting that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals beats Rezolute on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder. It also develops RZ402, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema. The company was formerly known as AntriaBio, Inc. and changed its name to Rezolute, Inc. in December 2017. Rezolute, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity. It also provides women's health products, including Divigel for menopause, as well as OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods; and RVL-1201, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Blepharoptosis. In addition, the company's non-promoted products comprise methylphenidate ER tablets for ADHD; venlafaxine ER tablets to treat major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; hydromorphone ER for treating pain; nifedipine ER for hypertension; sodium benzoate/sodium phenylacetate for the treatment of hyperammonemia; oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for treating nutritional requirements during pregnancy, as well as Osmodex and other abbreviated new drug applications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

