Financial Survey: Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) and BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX)

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) and BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.8% of Old Second Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of BM Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Old Second Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 57.0% of BM Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Old Second Bancorp and BM Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Second Bancorp 0 0 1 1 3.50 BM Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Old Second Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.46%. Given Old Second Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Old Second Bancorp is more favorable than BM Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Old Second Bancorp and BM Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Second Bancorp 20.38% 13.06% 1.31% BM Technologies N/A 4.56% 0.22%

Volatility & Risk

Old Second Bancorp has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BM Technologies has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Old Second Bancorp and BM Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Second Bancorp $151.39 million 2.29 $39.46 million $1.30 9.07 BM Technologies N/A N/A $2.36 million N/A N/A

Old Second Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than BM Technologies.

Summary

Old Second Bancorp beats BM Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking. In addition, the company provides safe deposit services; trust and wealth management services; and money orders, cashier's checks, foreign currency, direct deposits, discount brokerage, debit and credit cards, and other services, as well as acquires the U.S. treasury notes and bonds. Further, it offers online and mobile banking; corporate cash management products, including remote and mobile deposits capture, investment sweep accounts, zero balance accounts, automated tax payments, automatic teller machines access, telephone banking, lockbox accounts, automated clearing house transactions, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, detail and general information reporting, foreign and domestic wire transfers, and vault services for currency and coin; and investment, agency, and custodial services for individual, corporate, and not-for-profit clients. The company operates through 29 banking centers in Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, and Will counties in Illinois. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

About BM Technologies

BankMobile provides personal and commercial banking services through an online platform. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. BankMobile operates as a subsidiary of Customers Bank (Phoenixville, Pennsylvania).

