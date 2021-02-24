Financial Survey: Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) versus Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO)

Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) and Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gazit Globe and Fangdd Network Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gazit Globe $772.49 million 1.43 $183.86 million N/A N/A Fangdd Network Group $511.05 million 1.25 -$73.31 million ($4.14) -1.84

Gazit Globe has higher revenue and earnings than Fangdd Network Group.

Profitability

This table compares Gazit Globe and Fangdd Network Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gazit Globe -11.05% -3.97% -1.34% Fangdd Network Group -28.34% -51.39% -18.69%

Risk & Volatility

Gazit Globe has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fangdd Network Group has a beta of -0.81, meaning that its share price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Gazit Globe and Fangdd Network Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gazit Globe 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fangdd Network Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Fangdd Network Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gazit Globe beats Fangdd Network Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gazit Globe Company Profile

Gazit Globe, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, and Europe. It owns and operates 103 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. Gazit Globe Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Norstar Holdings Inc.

Fangdd Network Group Company Profile

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric data-driven transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products. As of December 31, 2019, its marketplace had approximately 1,254,580 real estate agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

