Financial Survey: ERHC Energy (OTCMKTS:ERHE) and NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

ERHC Energy (OTCMKTS:ERHE) and NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ERHC Energy and NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERHC Energy N/A N/A N/A NexTier Oilfield Solutions -24.38% -27.11% -13.75%

85.9% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of ERHC Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ERHC Energy has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a beta of 3.52, indicating that its share price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ERHC Energy and NexTier Oilfield Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ERHC Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A NexTier Oilfield Solutions 0 3 6 0 2.67

NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus target price of $3.85, suggesting a potential downside of 7.23%. Given NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NexTier Oilfield Solutions is more favorable than ERHC Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ERHC Energy and NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERHC Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NexTier Oilfield Solutions $1.82 billion 0.49 -$106.16 million ($0.23) -18.04

ERHC Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Summary

NexTier Oilfield Solutions beats ERHC Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ERHC Energy

ERHC Energy Inc. engages in the exploration and exploitation of oil and gas resources in Africa. Its principal assets include the rights to working interests in exploration acreage in the Republic of Kenya; the Republic of Chad; the Joint Development Zone between the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe; the Federal Republic of Nigeria; and the economic zone of Sao Tome. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 45 hydraulic fracturing fleets, 118 wireline trucks, and 80 pumpdown units. The company's Well Construction and Intervention Services segment provides cementing services that incorporate custom engineered mixing and blending equipment to ensure precision and accuracy in providing annulus isolation and hydraulic seal, while protecting fresh water zones from our customers' zone of interest; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications, and acidizing to optimize the performance of its customers' wells. It also offers coiled tubing services to help customers in accomplishing various goals in their horizontal completion, workover, and well maintenance projects. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had approximately 25 coiled tubing units and 101 cementing units. The company serves integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

