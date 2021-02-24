Financial Survey: Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN) versus First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN) and First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.7% of Benchmark Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of First Hawaiian shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Benchmark Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of First Hawaiian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Benchmark Bankshares and First Hawaiian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benchmark Bankshares N/A N/A N/A First Hawaiian 24.17% 7.27% 0.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Benchmark Bankshares and First Hawaiian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benchmark Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A First Hawaiian 3 2 2 0 1.86

First Hawaiian has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential downside of 35.92%. Given First Hawaiian’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Hawaiian is more favorable than Benchmark Bankshares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Benchmark Bankshares and First Hawaiian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benchmark Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Hawaiian $871.22 million 4.33 $284.39 million $2.19 13.18

First Hawaiian has higher revenue and earnings than Benchmark Bankshares.

Dividends

Benchmark Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. First Hawaiian pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. First Hawaiian pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Hawaiian has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Benchmark Bankshares has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Hawaiian has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Hawaiian beats Benchmark Bankshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Benchmark Bankshares

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans. The company also offers credit and debit cards; wealth management services comprising financial and retirement planning, and portfolio management, as well as estate, charitable giving, and trust services; and reorder checks, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, bill pay, and internet and mobile banking services. As of April 23, 2020, it operated 17 banking offices in central Southside Virginia and northern North Carolina. Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Kenbridge, Virginia.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts. It also provides residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, and small business loans and leases, commercial lease financing, and auto dealer financing. In addition, the company offers personal installment, credit card, individual investment and financial planning, insurance protection, trust and estate, private banking, retirement planning, treasury, and merchant processing services. As of October 23, 2020, it operated 58 branches in Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Kauai, Lanai, Guam, and Saipan. The company was formerly known as BancWest Corporation and changed its name to First Hawaiian, Inc. in April 2016. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. First Hawaiian, Inc. is a subsidiary of BancWest Corporation.

