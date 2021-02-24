Financial Review: Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) & Hornbeck Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOSSQ)

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) and Hornbeck Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOSSQ) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and Hornbeck Offshore Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay LNG Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hornbeck Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Teekay LNG Partners presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.35%. Given Teekay LNG Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Teekay LNG Partners is more favorable than Hornbeck Offshore Services.

Profitability

This table compares Teekay LNG Partners and Hornbeck Offshore Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay LNG Partners 20.41% 15.23% 4.38% Hornbeck Offshore Services -84.69% -16.34% -7.18%

Risk and Volatility

Teekay LNG Partners has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hornbeck Offshore Services has a beta of -1.13, meaning that its share price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Teekay LNG Partners and Hornbeck Offshore Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay LNG Partners $601.26 million 1.93 $152.79 million $1.79 7.44 Hornbeck Offshore Services $225.66 million 0.00 -$138.81 million N/A N/A

Teekay LNG Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Hornbeck Offshore Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.1% of Teekay LNG Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Hornbeck Offshore Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Teekay LNG Partners beats Hornbeck Offshore Services on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet of 49 LNG carriers and 30 LPG/multi-gas carriers. Teekay GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of the company. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. was founded in 2004 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Hornbeck Offshore Services Company Profile

Hornbeck Offshore provides technologically advanced, new generation OSVs serving the offshore oil and gas industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and in select international markets. The focus of their OSV business is on complex exploration and production activities, which include deepwater, deep well and other logistically demanding projects. They also transport petroleum products through their tug and tank barge segment serving the energy industry, primarily in the northeastern United States and Puerto Rico.

