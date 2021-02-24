FIL Ltd Sells 146,298 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

FIL Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 95.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 146,298 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $314.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.57.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $335.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $308.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.64. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $338.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

