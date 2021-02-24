FIL Ltd Sells 1,233,756 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

FIL Ltd lessened its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 99.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,233,756 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter worth $479,558,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 24,305.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,732,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,653 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 2,206.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,737,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,088 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 433.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,611,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,747,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $94.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.74.
In other news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $784,419.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $378,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,156 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
MXIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.35.
Maxim Integrated Products Profile
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.
