FIL Ltd Sells 1,233,756 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

FIL Ltd lessened its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 99.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,233,756 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter worth $479,558,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 24,305.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,732,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,653 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 2,206.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,737,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,088 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 433.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,611,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,747,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $94.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.74.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $784,419.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $378,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,156 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.35.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

