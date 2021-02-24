FIL Ltd Reduces Holdings in XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,097 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in XP were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XP. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in XP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in XP by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,427,000 after purchasing an additional 439,830 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in XP by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 509,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after purchasing an additional 242,466 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in XP by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 332,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 80,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in XP by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. XP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

XP stock opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.30. XP Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $52.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.35.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

