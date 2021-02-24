FIL Ltd Has $803,000 Stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 1,722.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,967 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,095,000 after buying an additional 11,925,661 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 46.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,538,000 after buying an additional 5,615,471 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 73.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,458,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,193,000 after buying an additional 4,433,249 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,732,000 after buying an additional 2,108,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,657,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,083,000 after buying an additional 1,288,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average is $43.73.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $337,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,519 shares of company stock worth $4,458,552. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

