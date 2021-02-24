FIL Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

FIL Ltd cut its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 77.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 139,700 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 6,944.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $86.90 on Wednesday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $89.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

In related news, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $193,545.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,524.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $325,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

