FIL Ltd Acquires New Shares in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,000. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.77% of Beam Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEEM. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Beam Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Beam Global by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Beam Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Beam Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $250,209.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,757.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $44.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.18. Beam Global has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $75.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.39.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BEEM. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Roth Capital started coverage on Beam Global in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Beam Global from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

