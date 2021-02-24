FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,578 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WK. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Workiva by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO J Stuart Miller sold 21,263 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $1,590,259.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,691 shares in the company, valued at $26,302,969.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total value of $2,291,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 268,127 shares in the company, valued at $24,579,202.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,263 shares of company stock worth $6,339,690 over the last quarter. 14.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on Workiva in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

WK stock opened at $102.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.96 and a beta of 1.28. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.85.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

