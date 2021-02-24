FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Cognex by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognex alerts:

In other news, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $4,024,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $853,188.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $400,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,200 shares of company stock worth $5,662,460 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.90.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $83.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 78.45 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.