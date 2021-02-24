FDx Advisors Inc. Has $947,000 Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 264.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 14.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.6% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.1% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.3% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total value of $1,408,138.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,586.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.29, for a total transaction of $1,075,292.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,722 shares of company stock worth $18,731,932 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.89.

EQIX stock opened at $658.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a PE ratio of 129.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $714.33 and its 200-day moving average is $742.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.65%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

