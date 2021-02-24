FDx Advisors Inc. Has $910,000 Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 244.4% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $298.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $296.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.11. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $365.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,509.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total value of $236,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,785 shares of company stock worth $831,792 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

