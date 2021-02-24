FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 602 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,891.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total transaction of $235,579.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,682 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $280.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.96 and a 200-day moving average of $262.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 56.17, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.95 and a 12 month high of $325.12.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.64.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

