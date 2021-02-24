Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) General Counsel Paul Luongo Sells 13,133 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 13,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,061,015.07. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 272,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,011,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Paul Luongo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 17th, Paul Luongo sold 7,857 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $741,700.80.
- On Monday, January 25th, Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $221,693.69.
- On Thursday, December 24th, Paul Luongo sold 2,084 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $207,128.76.
NYSE FSLY opened at $77.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.75. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $136.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,792,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,610,000 after acquiring an additional 330,817 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,219,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,316 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,207,000 after acquiring an additional 102,193 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Fastly by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 733,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,094,000 after buying an additional 332,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research restated an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Pritchard Capital dropped their price target on Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.93.
Fastly Company Profile
Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.
