Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) General Counsel Paul Luongo Sells 13,133 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 13,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,061,015.07. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 272,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,011,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Luongo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Paul Luongo sold 7,857 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $741,700.80.

On Monday, January 25th, Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $221,693.69.

On Thursday, December 24th, Paul Luongo sold 2,084 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $207,128.76.

NYSE FSLY opened at $77.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.75. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,792,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,610,000 after acquiring an additional 330,817 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,219,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,316 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,207,000 after acquiring an additional 102,193 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Fastly by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 733,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,094,000 after buying an additional 332,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research restated an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Pritchard Capital dropped their price target on Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.93.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

