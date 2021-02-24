FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their hold rating on shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) in a research report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FARO Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised FARO Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.00.

FARO Technologies stock opened at $91.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.93. FARO Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FARO Technologies news, SVP Kevin Beadle sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $54,963.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FARO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 51,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,553,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,611,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

