Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives $72.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

FN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $291,001.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,481. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 13,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $1,160,312.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,658 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,536.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,836 shares of company stock worth $2,251,905 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter worth $50,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

FN stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $89.44. 753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,342. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

