Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.48. 1,679,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,860,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average is $40.77. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $57.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.64.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

