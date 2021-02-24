Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Sets New 1-Year High at $121.31

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $121.31 and last traded at $120.44, with a volume of 16709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.63.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.77.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.23.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 106.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 966,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,378,000 after purchasing an additional 497,868 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4,112.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 489,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,761,000 after purchasing an additional 478,281 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,636,000 after purchasing an additional 451,126 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,076,000 after purchasing an additional 394,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 65.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 492,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,433,000 after purchasing an additional 194,920 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

