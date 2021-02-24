Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Sets New 1-Year High at $121.31

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $121.31 and last traded at $120.44, with a volume of 16709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.63.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.77.
The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.23.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.
In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 106.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 966,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,378,000 after purchasing an additional 497,868 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4,112.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 489,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,761,000 after purchasing an additional 478,281 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,636,000 after purchasing an additional 451,126 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,076,000 after purchasing an additional 394,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 65.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 492,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,433,000 after purchasing an additional 194,920 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
