EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EverQuote’s fourth-quarter earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. The company should continue to benefit from its exclusive data asset and technology, solid top-line growth and strong financial profile. Solid performances at automotive and other insurance verticals poise the company well for growth. Lower advertising costs coupled with growth in revenue per quote request helped the company deliver improved variable marketing margin. EverQuote expects to benefit from the shift to online insurance sales as the need for social distancing has increased due to the coronavirus pandemic. It remains focused on the growth of consumer traffic and addition of channels. However, high costs put pressure on margin. Also, lower return on equity poses financial threat to the company. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EVER. Raymond James lifted their target price on EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

NASDAQ:EVER traded up $5.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -160.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.31. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $63.44.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.79 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darryl Auguste sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elyse Neumeier sold 1,860 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $89,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,317.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,320,886. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in EverQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 6,143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 43,186 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

