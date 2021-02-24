Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lessened its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,355 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Evergy were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1,216.5% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,502,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,838 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Evergy by 419.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,480,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,225 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 4,008.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,220,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,190 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 467.0% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,419,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,390,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $54.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.96 and a 200 day moving average of $53.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $73.24.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

